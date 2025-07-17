House sales in Türkiye remained robust in June as over 107,000 units were sold nationwide, official data showed on Thursday, reflecting strong demand that comes despite a prolonged period of elevated borrowing costs.

A total of 107,723 homes were sold across the country last month, up 35.8% year-over-year, according to the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The country's largest and most populous city, Istanbul, once again led the market with 17,656 units sold in June, data revealed.

The capital Ankara followed with 9,428 sales, while the Aegean city of Izmir recorded 5,987 sales. The provinces with least sales were Ardahan with 38, Bayburt with 62 and Hakkari with 81 units, TurkStat said.

New home sales climbed 32% year-on-year to 33,569 units in June, while second-hand sales jumped 37.6% to 74,154 units.

Mortgage-financed sales, meanwhile, surged 112.6% in June compared to a year earlier, totaling 14,484 homes and representing 13.4% of all house sales.

Sales to foreign buyers also rose, with 1,565 homes sold to non-Turkish citizens – an 8.7% increase from last year. Russians, Ukrainians and Iranians accounted for the highest number of foreign purchases.

The provinces with the highest number of house sales to foreigners were the Mediterranean resort of Antalya with 603, Istanbul with 521 and Mersin, also in the south of Türkiye, with 128 units sold last month.

While home sales to foreigners rose slightly in May and June, in the January-June period, cumulative sales to foreigners decreased by 10.6% compared to the same period of the previous year to 9,354 units, the data revealed.

The Turkish housing market has shown resilience and has seen a continued period of strong monthly sales despite tight monetary conditions. The Turkish central bank has kept its key policy rate at 46% after reversing a short-lived easing cycle, as it aims to curb inflation, which has shown to be particularly sticky in the services sector and rents.

Sales in first half of year up 26.9%

TurkStat data also revealed that total house sales, from January through the end of June, reached some 691,893 units, marking a 26.9% increase over the same period in 2024.

Of this, mortgaged sales totaled 103,090 units, which marked an increase of 100.5% compared to the same period last year.

Separate data released by the Turkish central bank on Thursday also showed that the residential property price index (RPPI) ticked up 2% on a monthly basis in June.

The RPPI increased annually by 32.8% in nominal terms and decreased by 1.7% in real terms, the data from the bank revealed.

The regions that saw the highest rise in annual terms were mostly the eastern and southeastern provinces of Erzurum, Erzincan, Bayburt, Ağrı, Ardahan, Kars, Iğdır, Bingöl, Elazığ, Malatya, Tunceli, Van, Bitlis, Hakkari, Muş, alongside the capital Ankara.

At the same time, southwestern and southern provinces such as Aydın, Denizli, Muğla, Antalya, Burdur and Isparta saw the lowest annual change, the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) said.