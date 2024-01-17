Ben & Jerry’s, one of the world's largest ice cream makers, has called for an immediate and permanent cease-fire to Israel's war on Gaza, according to Financial Times.

The company's board of directors issued the call Tuesday, in a move that could potentially reignite tensions with parent company Unilever regarding their stance on Israeli policies.

Speaking to Financial Times, the company’s board chair Anuradha Mittal said: “Peace is a core value of Ben & Jerry’s ... “From Iraq to Ukraine (the company) has consistently stood up for these principles. Today is no different as we call for peace and a permanent and immediate cease-fire."

This move follows a prolonged disagreement between Ben & Jerry’s board and Unilever, stemming from the ice cream brand's attempt in 2021 to cease sales at Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories.

To thwart this move, Unilever sold the Israeli arm of the brand to local licensee Avi Zinger, prompting Ben & Jerry’s to sue Unilever, a rare case of a company being sued by its own subsidiary. Unilever announced the resolution of the lawsuit in December 2022.

Ben & Jerry’s board, after consulting with management and stakeholders, asserts that its stance on a cease-fire aligns with the company’s history and values. The board's independence was established when Unilever acquired the company in 2000.

The current call for a cease-fire relates to Israel's ongoing war on Gaza that broke out after the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion.

Ben & Jerry's is one of the few companies publicly supporting a permanent cease-fire amid the Israel-Hamas war, a move that contrasts with the corporate silence criticized by Mittal.

The Gaza conflict has prompted varying responses from companies. Starbucks faced a boycott after its union expressed solidarity with Palestine. Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan attributed the backlash to misrepresentation on social media.

Unilever board member Nelson Peltz resigned from a human rights organization, the Simon Wiesenthal Center, which had called for a boycott of Ben & Jerry’s, previously labeling it as "antisemitic."

Ben & Jerry’s board emphasizes the autonomy of its decision, emphasizing that it acts independently of Unilever and holds primary responsibility for its social mission and brand integrity.