Picking up where it left off last year, Turkey has made a buoyant start to 2022 as its exports hit a record high in January, the country's trade minister announced on Thursday.

Foreign sales surged by 17.6% year-over-year to $17.6 billion (TL 236.82 billion), an all-time monthly high, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş told a meeting in the capital Ankara to announce preliminary figures.

The acceleration achieved in exports in 2021 has maintained its pace, Muş said.

But imports spiked 55.2% to $28 billion last month due to the unexpectedly harsh winter conditions and rising energy prices, the minister noted.

Of this, energy imports accounted for around $9 billion, the data showed.

The country’s trade deficit thus jumped 240.7% year-over-year in January to $10.44 billion.

“Our foreign trade volume increased by 38% to $45.6 billion in January compared to last year,” the minister added.

Turkey’s exports jumped nearly 33% year-over-year to an all-time high of nearly $225.4 billion in 2021.

Imports were up 23.6% year-over-year to around $271.4 billion, while the overall foreign trade volume leaped to $496.7 billion.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said the performance prompted the upward revision in the country's end-2022 export target to $250 billion, up from around $230 billion.

After being hit in 2020 as the pandemic hurt trade with Ankara’s biggest partners, Turkey’s exports saw all-time highs in 12 out of the last 13 months.

Free trade deal with Ukraine

Muş also confirmed that Turkey and Ukraine will sign a free trade agreement on Thursday when President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visits Kyiv amid tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

Turkey is a maritime neighbor of both Ukraine and Russia, in the Black Sea, and has good ties with both. It has called on them to avoid any military conflict and warned Russia that an invasion of Ukraine would be unwise.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday also said Ankara and Kyiv were due to sign the long-awaited free trade deal.

“Tomorrow, hopefully, we will sign a New Generation Free Trade Agreement with Ukraine as the fruit of more than a decade of negotiations,” Muş said.

Pointing to the strong ties between Turkey and Ukraine, the minister said the bilateral trade volume jumped around 60% to $7.4 billion in 2021.

The figure surged from almost $4.7 billion in 2020 and business world representatives say it could easily leap up to $10 billion within two to three years with the free trade agreement.

“Especially the diversification of the products subject to our bilateral trade is pleasing,” Muş said.

The deal is an important step to reach the $10 billion bilateral trade volume target set by the two countries’ presidents, he underlined.

Erdoğan and Zelenskyy will chair the 10th High Level Strategic Council meeting to be held during the visit, which will mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties.