Türkiye's industrial production rose by 3.1% in August on a yearly basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced on Tuesday.

All subsectors posted annual increases in the month, TurkStat's figures showed.

Among subsectors, the mining and quarrying sector index increased by 5.1%; the manufacturing industry sector index increased by 1.8%; and the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning production and distribution sector index rose by 4.9% in August, compared to the same month last year, TurkStat said.

The unadjusted industrial production index also increased by 2.91% on an annual basis, according to the data.

Month-over-month, Türkiye’s industrial production fell by 0.8% on a seasonal and calendar-adjusted basis in August.

Meanwhile, the annual increase, which was announced as 7.4% for July, was revised to 7.6%.