Inflation in Istanbul eased slightly on both an annual and a monthly basis in June, data from a major chamber showed on Wednesday, ahead of the release of nationwide data later this week.

Consumer prices in Türkiye's largest city advanced 35.94% year-over-year last month, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) said, thus slowing down from 36.77% registered in May.

Month-over-month prices rose 1.14%, ITO said. This marked a lower increase than 1.53% seen in May.

Driving the monthly surge in prices was the communication group, with a surge of 4.28%, and the alcohol and tobacco group with 4.20%, the survey showed. The prices, however, regressed in transportation (-0.95%) and the clothing and footwear group (-2.21%).

On a yearly basis, education and housing continued to weigh on the overall inflation picture, being the two groups with the highest surge at 52.51% and 46.29%, respectively.

The ITO data comes prior to the official nationwide data due to be released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Friday.

Inflation in the country picked up recently amid Iran-related war-related pressures, after a long downward streak that saw it drop to the 30s from over 70%.

Economists polled recently by Anadolu Agency (AA) expect Türkiye's inflation rate to decline slightly in June.

The consumer price index (CPI) is forecast to rise 1.04% month-on-month in June, according to the average estimate of 17 economists who took part in the Finance Inflation Expectations Survey. Their monthly inflation forecasts ranged between 0.81% and 1.77%.

Consumer prices rose 1.71% month-over-month in May.

At the same time, annual inflation is expected to fall to 32.17% in June from 32.61% in May, the poll showed.