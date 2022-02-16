Consumer prices in the United Kingdom rose at the fastest annual pace in nearly three decades in January, official data showed Wednesday, heaping more pressure on the costs of living and reinforcing views that the central bank will hike rates for a third consecutive meeting.

The annual rate of consumer price inflation rose to 5.5% in January, the highest since March 1992, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Wednesday.

The reading came above expectations from economists in a Reuters poll for it to hold at December’s 5.4%.

Prices have soared globally over the past year, in large part owing to surging energy prices, while consumers are facing also higher food costs as economies reopen from pandemic lockdowns.

“We understand the pressures people are facing with the cost of living,” British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said in response to Wednesday’s data.

“These are global challenges,” he added.

Earlier this month the Bank of England (BoE) revised up its inflation forecasts to predict inflation will peak at around 7.25% in April, when a 54% rise in regulated household energy bills take effect, squeezing households hard.

As inflation reaches the highest levels in decades, lagging rises to workers’ wages, central banks are deciding on how fast to raise interest rates.

The BoE has already raised interest rates twice in since December – lifting rates to 0.5% from 0.1% – and financial markets expect a further rate rise to 0.75% or 1% on March 17 after the BoE’s next meeting.

The latest “increase in CPI inflation... will add a bit more pressure on the Bank of England to continue raising interest rates rapidly,” said Paul Dales, chief U.K. economist at Capital Economics.

The British central bank does not expect inflation to return to its 2% target until early in 2024, although most economists think inflation will fall faster.

Higher energy prices have been the biggest single factor lifting British inflation so far, although global pandemic-related supply-chain problems have raised the price of many other goods too.

“Clothing and footwear pushed inflation up this month and although there were still the traditional price drops, it was the smallest January fall since 1990, with fewer sales than last year,” ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said.

Britain is not alone in seeing a surge in the cost of living. The United States consumer price inflation hit a 40-year high of 7.5% in January, while inflation in the eurozone was 5.1%, the highest since the European single currency’s creation.

Core inflation, which excludes sometimes volatile prices for energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, rose to 4.4% in January from 4.2% in December, its highest since these records began in 1997.

Retail price inflation – a longer-running series which the ONS says is no longer accurate, but which is used in commercial contracts and to set interest payments for some government bonds – was the highest since March 1991 in January at 7.8%.

Wednesday’s data showed further inflation pressure ahead as manufacturers increased their prices by 9.9% from January last year, the biggest annual jump since September 2008.

Excluding volatile products such as food, tobacco and petroleum products, the 9.3% increase was the biggest since annual comparisons began in 1997.

But the prices of factory inputs rose slightly less quickly, showing an increase of 13.6%, down from 13.8% in December and a peak of more than 15% in November.