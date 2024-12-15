Isak Andiç Ermay, the founder of the popular Spanish fast-fashion brand Mango, had died in an accident at the age of 71, the company confirmed on Saturday.

"It is with deep regret that we announce the unexpected death of Isak Andic, our non-executive chairman and founder of Mango, in an accident that occurred this Saturday," Mango CEO Toni Ruiz said in a statement without providing details.

Spanish news agency EFE and other media outlets, including La Vanguardia newspaper, said Andiç died following a fall while hiking near Barcelona.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez paid tribute to Andiç on social media, lauding his "hard work and business vision that transformed a Spanish brand into a global fashion leader."

When he was young, Andiç’s family moved from Türkiye to Spain. He opened Mango’s first store in Barcelona in 1984 and, over the following decades, helped Mango grow into one of Europe’s leading fast-fashion makers.

Mango has 2,700 stores in 120 markets worldwide. In 2023, it set a company record with sales of 3.1 billion euros ($3.2 billion).

It is currently expanding in the U.S. and plans to have 65 stores there by the end of 2025.