As many self-isolate themselves in Turkey amid the coronavirus outbreak, interest in video games has skyrocketed, according to the head of a gaming and e-sports agency.

"The number of daily active players surged by 40%-50% in Turkey, rejuvenating the gaming sector economy," Ozan Aydemir, the founder of Gaming in Turkey, told Anadolu Agency (AA) Thursday.

Aydemir noted that both the per capita purchase value and the number of players spending on games have increased.

"Total game sales jumped 63%," Aydemir said.

Citing global reports, he said the time allocated for video games has also risen by 40%.

"Video game and console game sales went up 52% and 155%, respectively, worldwide," Aydemir added.

