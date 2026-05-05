Israel is being pushed toward a dangerous debt path as the cost of its multi-front attacks and rising defense demands place heavy pressure on public finances, a report said Tuesday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government is struggling to contain defense spending after Oct. 7, 2023, amid a proposed $95 billion defense plan, while ongoing military operations are raising concerns about higher debt and weakened fiscal stability.

That's according to an analysis by Calcalist, cited by Israeli Ynetnews, the English-language news outlet of the Yedioth Ahronoth media group.

Israel's economy has been dented by its genocidal war on Gaza and attacks on Iran and Lebanon.

The report said Netanyahu's classified "Doctrine and Policy Guidelines for 2025-2026," prepared in late 2025, reshaped the country's security strategy by instructing the military to prepare for multiple arenas and scenarios.

The document effectively amounted to an open-ended procurement list, with Netanyahu reportedly approving every military demand, according to the analysis.

Defense officials estimated that the broadest interpretation of the policy sought by Netanyahu would cost about 800 billion shekels ($271 billion).

Two alternative plans were later presented to Netanyahu, one costing $152.6 billion and another $84.8 billion.

Following negotiations between the finance and defense ministries, a compromise was reached for $94.5 billion over a span of 10 years, the report said.

Part of the plan, including the purchase of two new air force squadrons, was approved Sunday by the ministerial procurement committee.

'Dramatic' implications

The report warned that the economic implications of the plan are "dramatic," noting that Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron has already said the country is on a rising debt path.

With the $118.7 billion plan and efforts to reduce dependence on U.S. aid, Israel's debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to reach 83% by 2035, according to the report.

The projection is also based on the assumption that the war ends soon, an assumption the report said should be treated with skepticism, given that similar expectations have persisted since early 2024.

It warned that a prolonged conflict would carry far more severe consequences for living standards, including physical and psychological casualties, the cost of reserve duty days, and broader damage to the economy and public finances.

The Finance Ministry and Defense Ministry have also been locked in a budget dispute, with the latter demanding an additional 30 billion shekels for 2026, unrelated to the war, the report said.

The two ministries had agreed in December 2025 on a defense budget of $37.6 billion, plus an additional $1.3 billion to be transferred later, while the defense ministry had sought nearly $48.85 billion.

Following the war, the budget was revisited and another $10.8 billion was allocated for conflict needs, alongside a $2.3 billion reserve still awaiting a decision, according to the report.