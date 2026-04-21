Italy’s foreign minister said Tuesday that a proposal to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement has been set aside, with member states expected to consider alternative measures in the coming weeks.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg, Antonio Tajani said the proposal to suspend the trade agreement with Israel over Gaza has been definitively shelved.

"Other possible initiatives will be discussed at the next ministerial meeting on May 11, and we will evaluate them," he was quoted by the Italian news agency ANSA.

Recalling that his country has recently suspended the automatic confirmation of the defense memorandum with Israel, he noted that Italy is applying pressure.

However, he added: "It must be the government, not the civilian population."

"We have a different position from Spain, because theirs doesn't seem like the right path to take. Our position is identical to Germany's," said the foreign minister.

It came as European countries were divided over trade ties with Israel, as Spain and Ireland pushed for the suspension, while some other countries, including Germany, had expressed opposition to the idea.

Israeli offensive in Gaza, retaliating to a Hamas attack on southern Israel, has killed more than 72,500 Palestinians, wounded over 172,000 others, while destroying about 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure since Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel has repeatedly violated a cease-fire in place since Oct. 10, 2025, killing 777 Palestinians and injuring 2,193 others.