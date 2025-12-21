Italy ranked first in Türkiye’s glass and glassware exports over the past five years covering the 2020-2024 period, with a total of $705.2 million, according to a report on Saturday.

According to an analysis based on the "sector analysis" section of the Easy Export Platform created by the Trade Ministry, the global glass and glass products sector reached $230 billion last year, growing by 6%, an Anadolu Agency (AA) report said.

The sector is expected to become a market exceeding $283.7 billion by 2028, with an average annual nominal growth rate of 5.4%.

In Türkiye, the sector’s size stood at approximately $6.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to maintain its dollar-denominated size through 2028.

Within this framework, the Turkish glass industry remains an important part of the economy, producing a wide range of products from flat and processed glass to architectural, household and tableware glass, while continuing to contribute to exports through these products.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) under the Special Trade System, Türkiye exported $7.2 billion worth of glass and glassware during the 2020-2024 period, while imports of these products totaled $5.7 billion.

As a result, a foreign trade surplus of more than $1.4 billion was recorded for this product group over the past five years.

In the first 10 months of this year, exports amounted to $1.3 billion, while imports stood at $1.1 billion, resulting in a foreign trade surplus of $166 million during the same period.

Italy consistently ranked first in Türkiye’s glass and glassware exports in each of the past five years. During this period, Türkiye sold a total of $705.2 million worth of glass and glassware to Italy, ranging from decorative items to kitchen utensils.

In the first 10 months of this year, the U.S. was slightly ahead, and was the largest destination for glass and glassware exports, with shipments totaling $115.7 million. Italy ranked second in the same period, with exports of approximately $115 million, the report indicated.