Jensen Huang is considering a comeback as Nvidia's chief ⁠executive and has ⁠discussed with confidants the possibility of returning, a report said Sunday, citing ​people familiar ⁠with the matter.

One Huang ally told the Financial Times they were putting together a "war room" of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for the former Nvidia chief's return and would try to garner support from the White House.

"Everyone that matters in tech outside ⁠the ⁠frontier labs loves Jensen," the person said, adding that the efforts had Huang's support.

The report comes days after the FT reported that Nvidia's board had approached British chipmaker Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas in its ⁠search for a potential successor to Jensen Huang.

Huang ​stepped down on Thursday, ending a 33-year run at the helm of the AI giant he co-founded after revelations of extramarital affairs, including ⁠one ‌involving ‌a suspected Chinese spy. That ⁠raised questions over ‌exports of the company's advanced AI chips ​to China.

The ⁠scandal has plunged the chipmaker ⁠into crisis and sent shockwaves across ⁠an ​AI industry he helped bankroll.

Meanwhile, Tech tycoon Elon Musk and an Uber co-founder were, as of Sunday, among more than 158,000 signatories of an open letter calling for Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia chief.

The letter demands that the company's board members "bring Jensen back while an independent investigation establishes the facts."

Alongside the SpaceX chief, the tech heavyweight signatories include Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of video game publisher Epic Games, and Garry Tan, president of Y Combinator, San Francisco's most renowned business incubator.

Another signatory, Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick, wrote that Huang had "erred, yes – to err is to be human – but I do not believe anything he has done rises to the bar of separating him from his company."

More than 7,500 signatories identify themselves as Nvidia employees, equivalent to 18% of the company's workforce.

The support illustrates the unique standing of the leather-jacketed executive, who is seen as a godfather of AI within the industry.

Under his leadership, Nvidia became a pivotal Silicon Valley investor, financing data centers and startups, earning it the nickname "the central bank of AI."

But the company has also faced criticism that it has fueled a speculative investment bubble.

Huang championed open AI models, including Chinese ones, and fought any constraints on the AI race, clashing on these issues with Claude creator Anthropic and its chief, Dario Amodei.

On Friday, two major shareholders, investors Brad Gerstner and Gavin Baker, urged Nvidia's board to keep "all options" open.

In Washington, however, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent argued Sunday that Nvidia should look "outside" the company for its next chief.

"They need a dramatic shake-up," Bessent said on Fox News, demanding that the company explain whether it had knowingly turned a blind eye to the smuggling of its chips to China.