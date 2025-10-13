U.S. banking giant JPMorgan Chase unveiled a plan on Monday to hire bankers and invest up to $10 billion in domestic companies considered critical to national security and economic resilience, part of a broader $1.5 trillion pledge.

The move is part of a 10-year initiative to facilitate, finance and invest in industries central to the growth of the U.S. economy, including defense, energy and manufacturing.

Shares of the largest U.S. bank rose 1.4% before the bell.

JPMorgan said it will deploy the $10 billion through direct equity and venture capital investments. The announcement comes as the Trump administration looks to modernize infrastructure and reduce dependence on foreign supply chains, particularly in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, clean energy and rare earths.

It also follows U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism of JPMorgan and its rivals for so-called "debanking" clients for their political or religious beliefs.

"It has become painfully clear that the United States has allowed itself to become too reliant on unreliable sources of critical minerals, products and manufacturing – all of which are essential for our national security," JPMorgan Chairperson and CEO Jamie Dimon said.

Jamie Dimon, Chairperson and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co. speaks to the Economic Club of New York in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., April 23, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

Trump revived a trade war against Beijing on Friday, ending an uneasy truce between the two largest economies with promises to sharply hike tariffs in a reprisal against China, which said it was curbing its rare earths exports.

JPMorgan said its new "security and resiliency initiative" would facilitate financing and investment across four strategic sectors: supply chain and manufacturing; defense and aerospace; energy independence; and frontier technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

The firm said it had already planned to facilitate and finance about $1 trillion over the next decade in support of clients in these industries, according to previously undisclosed internal figures, but it would increase the size by 50%.

U.S. pursuing deals

The U.S. government is pursuing deals across up to 30 industries, involving dozens of companies deemed critical to national or economic security, Reuters reported this month.

JPMorgan, which helped put together the government's deal with U.S. rare earths mining company MP Materials, said in a recent company podcast that the bank was working with the Trump administration to explore more such opportunities.

"We've had no less than 100 calls with clients to talk about the MP transaction as well as what this means for other industries,” said Andrew Castaldo, JPMorgan co-head of mid-cap mergers and acquisitions. "And we've had numerous trips down to Washington to explore those opportunities with the government.”

Dimon also emphasized the need for policy reform to accelerate progress, citing regulatory delays and workforce challenges.

"America needs more speed and investment,” he said.

Four key areas

The four key investment areas identified by the firm have been divided into 27 sub-sectors ranging from shipbuilding and nuclear energy to nanomaterials and secure communications and will include middle-market companies as well as large corporate clients, it added.

The bank plans to establish an external advisory council composed of public- and private-sector leaders, in addition to hiring more bankers and investment professionals. It will also expand research on supply chain vulnerabilities and emerging technologies using its recently launched Center for Geopolitics.