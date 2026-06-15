Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) has signed production-sharing deals with several international energy firms after the country's first licensing round in nearly 20 years, Chair Massoud Suleman said Monday.

The agreements were ​signed with ⁠Spain's Repsol and Türkiye's state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO), Italy's Eni and QatarEnergy, and a consortium comprising Hungary's MOL Group, TPAO and Repsol, Suleman said in a statement posted on social media.

The deals follow Libya's ⁠2025 bid ⁠round, under which the NOC awarded exploration acreage to foreign companies as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) member seeks to attract investment and raise oil production capacity to 2 million barrels per day ⁠from around 1.4 million bpd currently.

Suleman said the agreements reflected growing confidence in Libya's ​oil and gas sector and would ​support exploration, development and production growth.

One of Africa's biggest oil producers, Libya awarded exploration ⁠blocks ‌in ‌February to companies including Chevron, ⁠Eni, QatarEnergy, TPAO, and ‌Repsol in its first licensing round ​since 2007.

Foreign investors have been wary of putting money into Libya, which plunged into chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

It remains divided between the U.N.-recognized government in the west and its eastern rival, backed by military commander Khalifa Haftar.

Disputes between them over oil revenues have often led to oilfield shutdowns and output disruptions.