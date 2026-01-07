The value of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in Türkiye was $11.81 billion (TL 466.11 billion) last year, excluding privatizations, doubling in volume from 2024, the competition board said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Competition Authority (RK) said it reviewed 416 merger, acquisition and privatization transactions in 2025, and recorded the largest annual transaction volume since the board began publishing the data.

The total volume of M&A deals in 2024 stood at $5.85 billion.

Nineteen privatization deals were examined during 2025, with a combined value of around $2.74 billion, the statement said.

The highest-valued privatization transaction took place in the field of "generation, transmission and distribution of electric power" with approximately TL 54.6 billion.

Seven of the privatization transactions were carried out by the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF).

Among the mergers and acquisitions in 2025 where the target company was of Turkish origin, the highest number of transactions occurred in "computer programming, consultancy and related activities" with 25 deals, while the highest transaction value was recorded in the field of "activities of monetary intermediation institutions."

According to the RK report, foreign investors planned to invest in Turkish companies through 55 transactions last year, with the total amount announced as over $7 billion.

In terms of the number of transactions, Germany ranked first with nine deals, while France followed in second place with six. This amount was recorded as the second-highest foreign investment volume in the last 12 years.