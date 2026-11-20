Türkiye's exclusion from "Made in Europe" rules would harm rather than protect the European automotive industry, Trade Minister ​Ömer Bolat said Thursday, as Turkish companies ‌battle for access to future EU incentives.

The European Union is developing a package of industrial measures designed to boost competitiveness and shield ​local industry from low-cost imports, including Chinese-made cars that ​are gaining in popularity as the region shifts to ⁠EVs.

Türkiye, the EU's third-largest vehicle export market and an important ​production location for automakers such as Ford, risks being left out. France and Germany are pursuing a "Made in Europe" definition that includes the 27 EU member states and extends special status to ​Britain.

"A scenario that leaves Türkiye outside the "Made in ​EU" framework would mean fewer new investments in Türkiye, a shrinking market ‌for ⁠European suppliers and vehicle makers, and the gradual erosion of the integrated value chains developed over the past three decades," Bolat said at an industry event in Berlin.

"Europeans have invested $25 billion in Türkiye's automotive industry. They account for about 75% of investment, production, exports and imports," he said.

Bolat said the European Commission's March 4 draft included customs union partners within the scope of the "Made in EU" proposal.

However, discussions are continuing over possible restrictions on imported vehicles concerning electric car sales, public procurement, fleet incentives and loan programs for lower-emission vehicles, he added.

Bolat urged ​the EU to ​recognize Türkiye's "unique ⁠position" as a trade partner, including its long-standing customs union with the bloc.

Zeki Şafak Ozan, ​a board member for Türkiye's OIB automotive ​exporters' association, ⁠said the goal was to conclude EU talks by the end of the year, but this seemed unrealistic, pointing instead ⁠to ​early next year.

"We knock on almost ​every door that we can," Yakup Birinci, head of Turkish auto supplier association ​TAYSAD, told Reuters.

Bolat said the automotive sector was the EU's top priority as the bloc seeks to raise the industry's share of its economy back to 20%.

He also cited the EU's carbon border adjustment mechanism and plans to halve steel import quotas among measures raising concerns for Turkish industry.

Bolat urged the bloc to fully honor its customs union with Türkiye, which took effect in 1996, as well as a separate free trade agreement covering iron and steel.

Turkish officials have held nearly 100 meetings and visits in Brussels and EU member states over the past year, Bolat said.

He added that he had traveled to Brussels five times this year, including three visits in the past four months, and met with Ford of Europe representatives as part of efforts to secure support from European manufacturers with investments in Türkiye.

On Tuesday, Jim Baumbick, president of Ford in Europe, said if the EU excludes Türkiye, Britain and Morocco from the "Made in Europe" model for car manufacturing, it will damage its own auto industry ​instead of strengthening it against Chinese competition.

Bolat said he would present Türkiye's position at the automotive summit and discuss the issue with German Economy and Energy Minister Katherina Reiche.

Germany is Türkiye's largest export market and third-largest source of imports after China and Russia, Bolat said.

Bilateral trade reached $52 billion last year, with Turkish exports to Germany totaling $22 billion and imports from Germany amounting to $30 billion.

More than 8,000 German companies operate in Türkiye, with investments totaling approximately $26 billion across sectors including manufacturing, energy and finance.

Turkish companies have invested more than $3 billion in Germany, which an increasing number use as a base to access other European markets, he added.