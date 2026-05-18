Despite ongoing settler violence, land seizures and forced displacement of Palestinians, tourists can book stays on occupied West Bank land through Booking.com, which lists accommodations in Israeli settlements there, according to a report by the U.S.-based advocacy group Eko.

The report, titled "Booking.com: experience Israel's illegal occupation," found 41 accommodation listings spread across 14 Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and annexed East Jerusalem, ranging from private rooms and apartments to resorts and so-called luxury camping sites.

According to Eko, some properties were advertised at nightly rates exceeding $7,000, while the listings collectively had received at least 3,800 customer reviews.

The group argued that by offering such properties to international travelers, Booking is helping normalize and economically support settlements widely considered illegal under international law.

Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem are viewed as violations of the Fourth Geneva Convention by much of the international community, including the United Nations.

Making occupation look 'normal'

Eko said the listings were primarily concentrated in two areas: the Jordan Valley and Dead Sea region, and settlement blocs surrounding East Jerusalem.

Properties were identified in locations including Kalia, Almog, Ovnat, Mitzpe Shalem and Vered Yeriho in the Jordan Valley, where accommodations were marketed with descriptions such as "desert hospitality," "luxury camping," and "beach vacation."

Additional listings were found in and around settlements such as Ma'ale Adumim, Kfar Adumim, Neve Daniel, Pisgat Ze'ev and French Hill, as well as within East Jerusalem's Old City area.

The report said none of the listings disclosed that the properties were located on occupied land or referenced allegations that the areas had been seized from Palestinians through military confiscation, state land declarations, forced displacement, or settler violence.

"The settlement economy does not sustain itself by military force alone," Eko said. "It depends on Israel's ability to make occupation look normal – and tourism is one of the primary mechanisms for doing that."

One case highlighted in the report involved land near the Palestinian town of al-Khader, south of Bethlehem, where Eko said property listed on Booking sits on land historically owned by the al-Sbeih family.

The report said the land, once used by the family for wheat and barley farming, now lies within the boundaries of the Israeli settlement of Neve Daniel, established in 1982.

Using geolocation data and Palestinian land registry documents, Eko researchers said they linked a Booking listing called "Mountain View" to the disputed land parcel.

The report said family members claiming legal ownership are unable to access, cultivate, or build on the land, while the accommodation is currently offered to tourists for roughly $170 per night. Title deed records at al-Khader Municipality show that the land is registered to the al-Sbeih family.

Legal complaints, calls for removal

The report comes amid heightened scrutiny of businesses operating in Israeli settlements.

Eko said human rights groups, U.N. investigators, journalists and shareholders have repeatedly raised concerns with Booking regarding settlement-related listings.

It also referenced a 2023 criminal complaint filed with Dutch prosecutors by organizations including al-Haq and SOMO, suggesting that revenues generated from settlement listings could amount to proceeds linked to war crimes and potentially constitute money laundering under Dutch law.

The groups have urged Booking to remove all listings connected to settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, conduct an independent human rights impact assessment and establish compensation mechanisms for affected Palestinian landowners.

Settler violence, displacement

The report also linked tourism activity to broader settlement expansion and displacement trends.

Citing data from the U.N.'s humanitarian office (OCHA), Eko said Israeli settlers carried out 1,828 attacks against Palestinians in 2025, averaging around five incidents per day.

It added that since 2023, thousands of Palestinians from 85 communities, many of them Bedouin or herding communities in Area C of the West Bank, have been displaced due to settler violence and movement restrictions.