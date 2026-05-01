New tax incentives as part of a comprehensive legislative package will strengthen Türkiye's position in high-value-added global service sectors, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said on Friday.

Şimşek said the government would continue supporting foreign currency-earning activities in line with its goal of making Türkiye a major hub for services exports.

"We will further strengthen our global position in high-value-added services exports by increasing the tax deduction to 100%, provided that the full earnings from many service activities are brought back to Türkiye," he said in a post on social media platform NSosyal.

Ankara has increasingly prioritized services exports, viewing the sector as one of the key sources of foreign currency inflows and a buffer against Türkiye's chronic goods trade deficit.

Şimşek highlighted the strength of Türkiye's services trade surplus, saying it had reached nearly $63 billion.

Türkiye's annualized services exports reached $122.2 billion as of February this year. Imports stood at $59.7 billion.

Total exports of goods and services reached a historic $396 billion in 2025, according to official data.

The government's medium-term economic program foresees overall exports reaching $282 billion this year. Together with services exports, that figure is estimated to total $410 billion.

The new measure is designed to encourage exporters to fully repatriate foreign currency revenues while boosting Türkiye's appeal in sectors such as software, gaming, health tourism and other knowledge-intensive services.

The incentive is part of a broad package aimed at boosting Türkiye's competitiveness and attracting investment.

The package also foresees Türkiye reducing the manufacturing ​exporters' corporate tax rate to 9%. The incentives also include zero corporate income tax on transit trade.