Footwear and apparel giant Nike announced Wednesday that it would raise prices on many items in the United States starting next month, but it did not blame President Donald Trump's tariffs for the move.

"We regularly evaluate our business and make pricing adjustments as part of our seasonal planning," the Oregon-based company said.

Sneakers currently priced between $100 and $150 would see increases of up to $5, while those priced more than $150 would be subject to price hikes up to $10.

There will be no increases on children's products, items priced less than $100, Air Force 1 sneakers, and non-shoe items from the Jordan line.

Increases on other Nike apparel and equipment would range from $2 to $10.

Last month, Trump imposed steep tariffs on many U.S. trading partners, including major clothing manufacturers China and Vietnam, though he issued a temporary reprieve for most countries a week later.

Currently, most countries are subject to 10% baseline tariffs, but Chinese imports face levies of 30%.

Nike manufactures the majority of its products in China, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Asked about links between the upcoming price increases and the tariffs, Nike said the prices of its products are based on a variety of factors.