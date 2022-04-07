Seattle-based coffee chain Starbucks has opened its first outlet in the Italian capital Rome, signaling expansion in the country, which has the lowest number of Starbucks branches in Europe.

The store was opened in the Castel Romano shopping mall located in the south of Rome.

The venue with indoor and outdoor seating was opened on Tuesday in partnership with Percassi, the sole licensee partner with Starbucks in the country.

It currently employs 25 people and offers its guests free wi-fi, as it does around the world.

The Rome branch is the 16th Starbucks to open in Italy, according to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

The American coffee chain launched in Italy – which is famous for its local tastes like espresso – in 2018, opening at Piazza Cordusio in Milan.

The company announced last October that it plans to open more than 20 new stores in Italy by the end of 2023.