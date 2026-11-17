U.S. chip titan Nvidia announced Tuesday it had created an oversight committee for national security and export control in the wake of a spy scandal that forced its chief, Jensen Huang, to quit.

The announcement came after the United States tightened restrictions on AI chip exports following revelations that Huang had an extramarital affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

The crisis highlighted a loophole allegedly exploited by Chinese companies to circumvent U.S. export controls to gain access to top-end AI chips.

"Nvidia today announced that the Board of Directors has established the National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee, a new standing committee responsible for board-level oversight of the company's national security policies, export control compliance and global trade risk management," the company said in a statement.

The committee will "work closely with independent third-party experts in law, national security and global trade compliance," it added.

It will be chaired by director Suzanne Nora Johnson, who joined Nvidia's board of directors in May, the statement said. It will also include directors Stephen Neal and ​John Dabiri.

"The decision to create this new committee reflects the Board's further commitment to enhance its engagement with relevant government stakeholders, and to demonstrate the highest standards of governance and oversight," it said, without directly referring to the spy scandal.

Nvidia's existing National Security Team and Global Trade Compliance Team will report to ​the new committee and interim CEO Colette Kress for day-to-day operations. The ​committee plans to meet at least quarterly, including sessions with management and in executive ‌session.

Formation ⁠of the panel also comes a day after the Trump administration said it would further restrict China's access to advanced AI chips from companies like Nvidia, tightening controls as President Donald Trump headed to the country for talks with ​President Xi Jinping.

Commerce ​Secretary Howard Lutnick, ⁠who has faced criticism for his oversight of export controls on chips to China in the wake of the ​Nvidia scandal, is said to be among the officials joining Trump on his Asia trip.

Nvidia is due to report third-quarter earnings after the market closes on Tuesday. By some estimates, Nvidia has more than half a trillion dollars of ⁠commitments ​in the form of various supply and capacity ​backstops for chip purchases, data center leases and equity investments, which nonetheless are a fraction ​of firm's market capitalization.