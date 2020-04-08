Major economies are seeing the biggest monthly slump in activity ever amid the coronavirus crisis and no end is in sight without clarity about how long lockdowns will last, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said Wednesday.
The OECD said its leading indicators, which are designed to flag turning points in economic activity, suggested all major economies had plunged into a "sharp slowdown" with only India registering as being in a mere "slowdown."
The indicators were flagging "the largest drop on record in most major economies," the Paris-based OECD said in statement, adding that huge uncertainty over how long lockdowns would last severely muted their predictive value.
As a result, the OECD said the indicators "are not yet able to anticipate the end of the slowdown, especially as it is not yet clear how long, nor indeed severe, lockdown measures are likely to be."
Last month, the OECD estimated that each month major economies spend in lockdown knocked 2 percentage points off their annual growth.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.