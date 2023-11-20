On the brink of a massive order for hundreds of new aircraft, Turkish Airlines (THY) seeks to become one of the world’s giant airline companies, alongside three major carriers in the U.S. and China, according to its chairperson, Ahmet Bolat.

Bolat’s remarks come more than a week after Türkiye’s national flag carrier was reported to have held talks with Airbus to discuss a potential order of 355 new aircraft, which, if agreed, will be the largest in the company’s history.

The company is considering buying 75 wide-body A350-900s and 15 wide-body A350-1000s aircraft as well as 250 narrow-body A321neo aircraft and five A350F cargo aircraft, in addition to 10 A350-900s for which terms have already been agreed.

Turkish Airlines has already said publicly it wants to almost double its fleet to more than 800 planes by 2033. Bolat said deliveries under the new orders were expected to commence in 2026. Combined with its subsidiaries, the fleet is expected to reach a total of 950 aircraft, he noted.

"In the U.S., there are three major airlines: United, American and Delta. There are new developments in Asia, but their future is uncertain. There are three major Chinese companies apart from the three American firms. They will continue to grow. Because they have a tremendous domestic market. What remains? Lufthansa is already behind us. So is Air France. Emirates is not very related to us. Therefore, only Turkish Airlines remains,” said Bolat.

“What I am saying is not a prediction. We will enter the ranks of the seven giant companies," he told Sabah daily.

He was speaking after a ceremony to mark the launch of Turkish Airlines’ direct flights to Detroit, its 13th destination in the U.S.

The carrier flies to the most countries in the world and uses its hub in Istanbul to build a mega network from everywhere in Europe to everywhere in Asia and Africa.

Bolat says the $12 billion Istanbul Airport, opened in 2018, has helped resolve the biggest constraint he says had been preventing the company from becoming the sole major airline in the region from London to the Far East.

He underscored the strategic importance of distant countries, such as the United States, within the framework of the carrier’s 2033 strategy, which foresees the number of Turkish Airlines’ passengers reaching 170 million in the next decade.

The carrier aims to lift the figure to 85 million this year, compared to about 82 million passengers served in 2022.

The flights to Detroit, which started on Nov. 15, would run three times a week between Istanbul Airport and Detroit Metropolitan Airport, before increasing to four times a week as of Dec. 25, according to Bolat. He expressed plans for further expansion in the U.S., targeting Denver next year and subsequently Orlando.

Bolat highlighted the importance of tourism, stating that Türkiye attracts approximately 55-60 million tourists annually. To boost these numbers, THY is actively promoting Türkiye in its global marketing efforts, he added.

"Now, wherever we go, we are not just advertising THY but also Türkiye. Natural beauty is everywhere, but Türkiye is where history and civilization began," he said.

Bolat pointed out that 1.4 million tourists from the U.S. have visited Türkiye so far this year, compared to 1 million a year ago, aiming to double this figure and reach 2.5 million, including Canada.

Looking ahead to 2026, Bolat anticipates a rapid transformation in aircraft cabins, revealing plans to use THY's own business class and economy class seats. Despite the current cost of seats being about $80,000, Bolat expressed confidence that THY would produce them more cost-effectively. He highlighted the primary cost being in engineering and design, stating that domestically produced seats are currently undergoing testing to ensure passenger comfort.

Bolat also elaborated on SunExpress, the carrier’s joint venture with Germany’s Lufthansa. He said Sunexpress would expand in the Mediterranean tourism gem Antalya and the surrounding area.

"As you know, Sunexpress will grow in Antalya. The airport will grow. New Turkish companies are being established there. Antalya is the heart of tourism, but it should not be dependent on Russians alone. We are trying to work with Indian tourists. For example, Indigo,” he noted.

He also said negotiations with Boeing were held to expand SunExpress, which he says is expected to reach a fleet of 150 aircraft.