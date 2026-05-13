Oil cartel OPEC on Wednesday cut its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2026, joining other forecasters such ​as the International Energy Agency (IEA) in trimming expectations amid disruptions caused by the Iran war.

The producer group sees a smaller hit to demand than the IEA, which earlier on Wednesday increased its estimate of the decline in oil use this year. OPEC said consumption would rebound later and raised its demand growth forecast for 2027.

The war has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route, curbing millions of barrels of Middle East output and sending fuel prices soaring. The surge is hitting consumers and ⁠businesses, ⁠and prompting government steps to conserve supplies.

World oil demand will rise by 1.17 million barrels per day in 2026, OPEC said, down from 1.38 million bpd expected previously. For 2027, OPEC expects oil demand to rise by 1.54 million bpd, up 200,000 bpd from the previous forecast.

"The global economic growth continues to show resilience for this year despite geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle ⁠East," OPEC said, leaving its economic growth forecasts unchanged.

Global oil demand is expected to average 104.57 million bpd in the second quarter, down from the 105.07 million ​bpd forecast last month, OPEC said. The previous report had already ​cut the second-quarter estimate by 500,000 bpd.

OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as ⁠Russia, had ‌agreed ‌to resume output increases from April, but the closure ⁠of Hormuz has made it impossible to ‌deliver on the deal. The report said output fell further in April.

OPEC+ crude ​output averaged 33.19 million ⁠bpd in April, down 1.74 million bpd from ⁠March, the report said, citing secondary sources OPEC uses to monitor ⁠its production.

The April ​figure includes the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which left OPEC on May 1.