Former Nvidia ⁠CEO Jensen Huang had ⁠an intimate relationship with a second employee, a report by Reuters citing two people ​familiar with ⁠the matter said Thursday.

The revelation follows two other extramarital affairs that led to Huang's resignation Thursday. The two women are Alice Huang, whom U.S. intelligence suspects of being a Chinese ⁠spy, ⁠and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health care.

Reuters did not name the second employee.

Nvidia declined to comment. Powell, ⁠Jensen Huang and a representative for Nvidia's board did not reply to ​requests for comment. Alice Huang could ​not be reached for comment.

Jensen Huang ⁠admitted ‌to ‌an affair in a ⁠Nov. 8 ‌statement following reports of his ​relationship with Alice ⁠Huang, without referring to ⁠her by name.

The former Nvidia CEO's decision to resign from the company could disrupt the AI industry that he helped shape. Nvidia has used its financial strength to help create an industry around AI through complex financial arrangements that ease the purchase of the company's chips. It has backed cloud computing ⁠companies and AI labs in order to do so.

Pressure on Jensen Huang, who is 63 and married, to resign mounted after reports of his ​affair with Alice Huang.

Nvidia's board appointed finance chief Colette Kress ​as interim CEO while it conducts a search to replace Jensen Huang. The board is considering internal and ⁠external ‌candidates for the ‌job.

Earlier this month, Nvidia's board launched a ⁠probe, led by independent directors with ‌outside legal counsel, into whether Jensen Huang had been targeted by a ​foreign intelligence operation. It also expressed ⁠confidence in him at the time.

Shares ⁠fell 5.5% on Thursday in active trading. The stock has ⁠shed more than ​30% of its value since its early October peak.