President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highlighted on Tuesday the role of young entrepreneurs in making the 21st century the "Century of Türkiye" as he video-addressed an event titled "Türkiye Entrepreneurs Meeting: From Idea to Enterprise."

The event was organized by the Entrepreneurial Businessmen Foundation (GIV) under the auspices of the Presidency and in cooperation with Istanbul University, the Turkish Youth Foundation (TÜGVA) and the Turkish Youth NGOs Platform.

Erdoğan stated that Türkiye is progressing, breaking records in industrial production and exports with employment approaching 33 million.

"Both our 5.8% growth rate from last year and our record export figures of $256 billion clearly reveal the reality of a growing and strengthening Türkiye," he said.

He also wished for the event to be beneficial for the economy and congratulated the institutions, companies and entrepreneurs entitled to receive the entrepreneurship wards.

The president pointed out that entrepreneurship is one of the characteristic features of the nation and said that they have observed many times that every individual of the nation can be extremely productive in terms of entrepreneurship and innovation when the necessary infrastructure, education and opportunities are provided.

Erdoğan stated that this quality brings great opportunities at a time when a radical change is taking place in the global management and economic system.

He also noted that they continue to work tirelessly to make the Republic of Türkiye, "for which they have made the biggest investments in its history in every field, a country of prosperity, peace, and tranquility."

"Türkiye, which continues to write new success stories by implementing the principles of investment, production, employment and export, is today the second fastest growing country among the G-20 countries," he noted.

"We are aware that we need to be even stronger in all sectors, especially the economy, technology, industry and defense industry, to reach our goal of a great and powerful Türkiye," said Erdoğan.

"Our sole aim is to leave our youth, who are the guarantee of our future, a country that they will be proud to be citizens of. I wholeheartedly believe that with your support and contribution, especially our young entrepreneurs, we will make the 21st century the 'Century of Türkiye,'" he concluded.