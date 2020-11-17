The recovery trend in consumption, investment and exports is expected help the Turkish economy achieve 0.3% growth in 2020, the country’s treasury and finance minister said Tuesday.

“In the coming period, we will enter a period of recovery in which the effects of the global epidemic will decrease and new opportunities will be created,” Lütfi Elvan said during a presentation to the Parliaments Planning and Budget Commission.

Elvan’s remarks follow President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s pledges last week as he announced a series of new economic plans that will enable an improved investment climate for foreign investors backed by an efficient judicial system.

Elvan particularly stressed Turkey would implement economic programs that ensure price stability, fiscal discipline and coordinated monetary-fiscal policies.

“Turkey will make structural reforms to improve the investment climate for domestic, international entrepreneurs,” the minister noted.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Elvan was named finance minister last week after former Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak resigned, citing health concerns.

On the other hand, former Finance Minister Naci Ağbal was also named the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) governor.