As the Iran war disrupts global energy supplies and sends prices soaring, Drin River, which descends through the mountains of northern Albania, is providing a buffer against the shock.

Swelled by winter rains and snowmelt, and dotted with hydroelectric dams built during communist times, the river's power provides ⁠more than 90% of the Balkan country's electricity output, helping to keep wholesale ⁠prices in check.

Albania is an example of how countries with a higher renewables output have been protected from steep rises in electricity prices since the United States and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28, price comparisons from across Europe show. That could help households, businesses and growth in those countries as the price ​impact trickles down to ordinary consumers in the coming months, analysts said.

It could also bolster Europe's green energy transition, which ​has ⁠been criticised for lacking urgency and has come under attack from the likes of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Countries heavily reliant on oil and gas face steeper price rises, adding to inflationary pressure and increasing the chance of a global recession – a familiar worry for Europeans who weathered the energy crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The crisis is raising the regional price floor for everyone, but the countries with the least flexibility and the greatest marginal dependence on imported fuels are seeing the strongest impact in volatility and peak pricing, said Satyam Singh, analyst at energy research firm Rystad.

Power price differences emerge across Europe

Across the Adriatic Sea from Albania, Italy, which generates more than 40% of its electricity from gas, has seen a more than 20% rise in its benchmark wholesale contract since the war began. In gas-hungry Germany, the benchmark has risen over 15%.

In contrast, the benchmark in France, which relies on nuclear energy for 70% of its electricity production, has risen by less than half of Italy's over the same period. In Spain, which has rapidly increased renewable output to nearly 60% of total generation, prices have fallen. Albania also recorded lower average prices in March compared to last year, thanks to ample hydro ⁠capacity.

Gas-dependent ⁠countries like Italy, Germany and Greece all have some level of solar power production, but over-reliance on solar causes what's called the "duck curve," where prices are low in the middle of the day but spike in the early morning and late afternoon.

"The goal for most of these countries like Italy and Germany is to build a huge stack (of renewables and long-term storage) that offsets gas. It's going to be a big challenge," said Alessandro Armenia, a power analyst at commodities data and analytics firm Kpler in Paris.

Meanwhile, coal-producing countries like Poland and Serbia have also fared well, analysts said. In Greece, which has strong solar generation, the power grid operator wants a lignite-fired plant earmarked for closure to stay open for at least another year amid the Iran conflict.

Businesses, households feel the strain

Power price shocks for households are expected to be more muted than the jumps in wholesale costs seen for oil and gas, analysts say, as it can take months for these increases to work through the system.

The European ⁠Commission has developed plans to cut electricity taxes as it seeks to cushion the fallout from the war, although officials and analysts warn that state costs could balloon as a result.

Consumers already struggling with a rise in oil-based fuel prices are worried about dearer electricity.

In Cyprus, where households pay some of the highest electricity prices in the EU, the country's dominant power provider sees prices rising as much as 20% ​by August, in part because of its own duck curve.

When the Iran war erupted, fuel costs for Marios Georgiou, a machine operator at a printing works in Limassol, soared ​as much as 20%, forcing him to quit one of his jobs and find alternative work closer to home. Electricity bills already cost him 200 euros (about $234.8) a month.

"I've got two jobs and I can barely break even. Everything is just going up," the father of two said.

He's not alone.

Nico Vanni, 47, runs the ⁠La Nave bakery in ‌Castiglion Fiorentino, Italy. The ‌company uses about 2,000 liters of diesel a month on deliveries, and its ovens run on natural gas. Suppliers have already ⁠announced increases in the cost of yeast, paper and plastic – and that's before any power price increases.

"We ‌can hold out for a few months, but not for long: the real risk is that we will have to intervene on staffing," he said.

Old dams help Albania, but for how long?

In Albania, residents near the ​towering Vau i Dejes hydroelectric dam joke that hydropower is ⁠the only positive legacy of the country's decades of communist rule.

"Albania's heavy reliance on renewable energy, particularly hydropower, has played a crucial ⁠role in cushioning the country from the worst effects of the crisis," Albania's Energy Ministry said in a statement, although it acknowledged that it wasn't immune.

The country still imports ⁠power when demand peaks, and consumers are protected ​by government price subsidies.

"The Iran conflict has increased pressure behind the scenes, particularly on public finances," the energy ministry said. "The system is holding steady on the surface, while the real strain is accumulating underneath."