Türkiye's retail sales jumped 16.4% annually in November 2024 and ticked up 1.9% month-over-month, according to official data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Monday.

Trade sales volume also surged 8.7% in the month compared to a year earlier, and wholesale trade sales rose 5.3%.

Among subcategories, food-drink-tobacco sales increased by 11.1%, nonfood sales rose by 21.9% and automotive fuel sales posted a slight increase of 0.1% compared to November 2023, according to TurkStat.

Under nonfood items, sales of computers, books, and telecommunications equipment rose the most, by 40.9% while electronic goods and furniture sales rose by 9.8%, textiles, clothing, and footwear sales rose by 6.7%, and medical goods and cosmetic sales rose 15.4% compared to a year earlier.

Sales via mail orders and internet also increased 14.1% year-over-year.

On a monthly basis, retail sales, trade sales and wholesale sales were up 1.9%, 0.9%, and 0.6%, respectively.

Separate data shared by TurkStat on Monday, meanwhile revealed that the total turnover index including industry, construction, trade, and services sectors increased by 42.4% on an annual basis in November 2024.

Among subindexes, the turnover of the industry was up by 30.1%, construction increased by 55.9%, trade increased by 44.6% and services surged by 53.3% on an annual basis in November last year.

At the same time, total turnover grew by 2.6% month-over-month, TurkStat said, rebounding from a 1.3% decline in October.

Among the subindexes, industry rose by 2.3%, construction by 0.9%, trade by 3.1%, and services by 2.1% in November.