Saudi Arabia is expected to rev up its purchases of goods from Turkey in the coming period, according to Saudi sources, in a move that comes as Ankara and Riyadh move to mend ties.

Sources with the Council of Saudi Chambers told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Wednesday that Turkish exports to the kingdom will rapidly return to normal as soon as the two countries announce the restoration of their relations.

The report comes as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to fly to Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia’s imports from Turkey sank to a historic low last year after a monthslong informal boycott by the kingdom.

Ankara and Riyadh have in recent months attempted to repair some diplomatic damage after a decade of tension, especially after the 2018 murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul Consulate.

During his trip to Riyadh, which is expected to stretch into Friday, Erdoğan is expected to meet Saudi Arabia's King Salman. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) will also likely be in the delegation attending the talks, Reuters and Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

“Many issues, including economy, investments, regional issues and leaving behind the troubled times in bilateral ties will be discussed ... It is expected to be an efficient meeting for both sides,” a senior Turkish official told Reuters.

The kingdom never publicly acknowledged it was boycotting goods from Turkey, but Saudi business people and retailers endorsed the move amid political tensions.

To circumvent the unofficial blockade, some Turkish exporters reroute food, clothing and other goods.

The sources said there is no Saudi ban on imports from Turkey.

“Turkish products have a good reputation in Saudi Arabia, the largest Arab market,” the sources said. “Turkish goods are still available in the local market.”

According to data from the Saudi General Authority for Statistics, the kingdom’s imports from Turkey rose by 2.8% in the first two months of 2022.

Saudi imports from Turkey in January and February hit 71.3 million riyals ($19 million), compared to 69.4 million riyals ($18.5 million) in the same period of 2021.

In 2021, the kingdom’s imports from Turkey dropped by 62.3% to 3.32 billion riyals ($886 million), down from 8.82 billion riyals ($2.35 billion) in 2020.