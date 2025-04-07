Recent market turmoil will not have a permanent impact on Turkish economy, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said on Monday.
Speaking in Ankara, Şimşek also said that although the Turkish lira's recent weakening will have an impact on April inflation, disinflation will continue this year.
