Spain’s Defense Ministry has canceled two contracts worth nearly 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) with Israeli companies, officials said Tuesday.

The official news agency EFE reported that although the Spanish government has not yet formally approved a royal decree reinforcing its arms embargo on Israel, one of the nine sanctions announced against Israel on Sept. 9 is already being applied in practice.

Government sources told EFE that the royal decree, expected to be approved next week, legally codifies the embargo on arms sales to Israel, but concrete steps have already been taken.

The sources said the Defense Ministry officially canceled contracts to purchase SILAM high-mobility rocket launchers and Spike L.R. anti-tank missile systems, both designed for the Spanish Armed Forces.

Under the canceled deals, Spain had planned to buy SILAM rocket launchers worth 700 million euros from a joint venture between Rheinmetall Expal Munitions and EM&E, and 168 Spike missiles valued at 287.5 million euros from Rafael, through its Spanish subsidiary PAP Tecnos Innovacion SA.

The ministry is reportedly continuing efforts to sever military-technology ties with Israel while seeking alternative suppliers to meet the Armed Forces’ software and equipment needs.

EFE noted that the royal decree banning the purchase and sale of weapons, ammunition, and military equipment from Israel has not yet been approved due to the complexity of drafting the text and adapting it to European legal frameworks.