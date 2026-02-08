The third Türkiye-China Business Conference took place in Istanbul on Saturday, hosting business community representatives from both countries and businesspeople.

According to Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, the conference was attended by Ren Hongbin, chairperson of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), along with representatives of the business communities of both countries and a large delegation of businesspeople.

"As Türkiye and China enter the 55th year of their diplomatic relations, our expectation from this important meeting is that these contacts will turn into concrete partnerships, new investments, and agreements that enhance the quality of mutual trade,” he wrote on the Turkish social media NSosyal.

Bolat expressed the hope that the conference would help generate new opportunities and lasting cooperation for the business communities of both countries.

Chinese Ambassador to Türkiye Jiang Xuebin said the event was important for exchanging views on advancing economic and trade relations between the two countries.

Recalling Chinese President Xi Jinping’s initiatives on global development, global security, global civilization, and global governance, Xuebin said these initiatives "offer ideas for advancing a more open, inclusive, equitable, balanced, and win-win path of development."

China is Türkiye’s largest trading partner, said Xuebin at the event, adding that Chinese companies operating in Türkiye actively contribute to the country’s economic and social development through employment and tax revenues.

Wang Kang, vice president of the Export-Import Bank of China, said Türkiye is China’s fourth-largest trading partner in West Asia and its third-largest export market, while China is Türkiye’s second-largest trading partner overall and its largest source of imports.

He noted that Türkiye is among China’s top five investment destinations in West Asia.

"As a bank that plays a role in supporting overseas investment and development, we attach great importance to cooperation with Türkiye,” he concluded.