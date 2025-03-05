A top Turkish business body on Wednesday called for deeper collaboration with Europe, stressing that excluding Türkiye from European political and economic structures is no longer viable and would ultimately be detrimental to the continent

Mehmet Ali Yalçındağ, coordinator chair of the Foreign Economic Relations Board’s (DEIK) Türkiye-Europe Business Councils, emphasized what he said was Türkiye's key role in European security and prosperity, urging for a "new narrative" to define their economic partnership.

"It is now impossible for our European partners to see Türkiye as a country separate from Europe or to exclude Turkish trade and investments from the framework. A Europe without Türkiye cannot ensure its security or economic stability," Yalçındağ said in a written statement.

"Now is the time to write a new story together."

Yalçındağ's remarks came just days after Erdoğan said the existence of Europe as a global actor without giving Türkiye the place it deserved was increasingly becoming impossible.

"You cannot consider securing Europe without Türkiye. Our European friends should face this reality and advance our full membership process with a visionary approach," Erdoğan told an event attended by European ambassadors of the head of the EU delegation in Türkiye.

Europe is witnessing a new era as the Trump administration has implied that the continent should not rely on the United States for its defense anymore. The continent's leaders are now racing to boost defense spending and help secure peace in Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.

On the business side, European companies are bracing for a heated trade conflict over U.S. tariffs that President Donald Trump has repeatedly said could soon target the region.

Europe to face more harm

Yalçındağ said global and regional developments were reshaping long-held assumptions and are forcing a reassessment of Türkiye-Europe relations.

He reiterated that sidelining Türkiye in regional alliances, including the European Union, ultimately harms Europe more than Türkiye.

"In the long run, keeping Türkiye outside the European Union and the political and economic partnerships operating in our region will ultimately be to the EU's detriment," said Yalçındağ.

Türkiye has been a candidate for EU membership for over two decades, but talks stalled in 2016 over what Ankara says is the bloc's "insistence on politicizing the issue." Türkiye suggests it has fulfilled most of the criteria for membership. Though the accession process stalled, the country has remained a key economic and defense partner for the 27-member bloc.

Despite tensions and disagreements over the last few years, Türkiye and the European Union have sought to engage in dialogue to try to improve rocky ties.

Meetings between the sides are, among others, focused on modernizing the EU-Türkiye Customs Union. Ankara has long been calling for these talks to start, but little progress had been made.

Yalçın went on to reiterate Erdoğan's saying that European security cannot be achieved without Ankara and encouraged nations to strengthen cooperation with Türkiye.

"As European countries reshape their defense concepts, adjust the functioning of strategic mechanisms, and make record-breaking investments in the defense industry, increasing cooperation with Türkiye within this ecosystem would be the most rational step they could take in the current geopolitical context," he added.

Türkiye's defense and aerospace exports reached a record $7.1 billion in 2024. The industry has slashed its external dependency to 20%, has a research and development budget nearing $3 billion and a project volume exceeding $100 billion.

Beyond defense, Yalçındağ underscored the need for greater collaboration in energy, trade, and other sectors.

"Not only is European security unthinkable without Türkiye, but a robust European trade and investment ecosystem cannot exist without it. It’s time to write a new story for advancements of Türkiye-Europe trade relations," he said.

Customs union, visa barriers

Modernizing the customs union agreement between Türkiye and the EU was another priority highlighted by Yalçındağ.

He warned that the EU risks being sidelined globally if it fails to adapt to changing realities.

"The EU must accurately interpret this transformation and recognize the opportunities within it; otherwise, it risks losing its status as a global power," said Yalçındağ.

"It is time for the EU to remove the barriers it created itself and strengthen its decision-making mechanisms. Updating the Customs Union is no longer an option but a necessity."

On the ongoing issue of visa restrictions for Turkish entrepreneurs, Yalçındağ described it as more damaging to the EU than to Türkiye.

"While global financing for artificial intelligence surpassed $100 billion in 2024, we find ourselves discussing visa issues instead of exploring how to enhance our partnerships in this transformative field," he said.