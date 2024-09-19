Administrative fines amounting to over TL 815 million (nearly $24 million) were imposed over the first eight months of the year as part of inspections aimed at protecting the interests of consumers, the Trade Ministry said Thursday.

In a written statement, the ministry reported that the General Directorate of Consumer Protection and Market Surveillance continues its efforts uninterruptedly to detect and prevent activities that could harm consumers.

The statement noted that within the scope of inspections related to contracts involving consumers, advertising, unfair commercial practices, product safety and price labeling, an administrative fine of TL 815.3 million was imposed over the first eight months of the year.

"Only in August 2024, through conducted inspections, the fines totaling TL 79.6 million were imposed," the statement added.

The statement further indicated that, among other things, administrative fines totaling nearly TL 432.4 million were imposed for violations arising from contracts involving consumers, such as distance contracts, subscription and contracts established outside business premises, prepayment (through a model) housing sales, package tours and banking services during the January-August period.

Additionally, the ministry said that a fine of TL 16.4 million was applied within the scope of product safety, which includes ensuring that consumer products such as textiles, shoes, toys, stationery, childcare products and detergents are safely introduced to the market.

"In terms of advertising and unfair commercial practices inspections, TL 165.05 million in fines were imposed for violations," it added.

The statement also highlighted that the ministry's provincial organizations imposed an administrative fine of TL 201.5 million for irregularities detected during inspections of price tags, restaurants, cafes, bakeries and similar food and beverage service establishments.

The ministry also pledged to continue its meticulous field inspections and regulatory activities.