Türkiye's trade sales volume increased by nearly 13% on a yearly basis in September, led primarily by a strong uptick in retail sales, official data showed on Tuesday.

The trade sales increased 12.7% when compared to same month last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

In the same month wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles volume increased by 3.3%, wholesale trade sales volume increased by 13% and retail trade sales volume increased by 15.9%, the institute noted.

Under retail trade, food-drink-tobacco items posted an increase of 10.3% on an annual basis, while non-food items saw a surge of 22.1%.

On a monthly basis, trade sales rose by 3.2% in the country, while retail sales were up by 2.3%, the data showed.

Turnover

A separate report by TurkStat on Tuesday showed that the total turnover increased by 47% on an annual basis in the country in September.

Looking at the details of the total turnover index, industry surged by 33.2%, and trade increased by 49% and services increased by 55.4% on an annual basis in September 2024.

Meanwhile, the construction sector's turnover saw the largest increase of 76.4% year-on-year, according to the data.