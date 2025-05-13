U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed agreements establishing a strategic partnership between the two nations in the economy and defense sectors as the former kicked off his Middle East tour on Tuesday.

The two leaders also inked a series of bilateral agreements covering various fields, including energy and defense, on the sidelines of a Saudi-U.S. summit in the presence of Trump and bin Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh.

They signed a $142 billion arms deal, which the White House described as the largest defense sales agreement in history.

The U.S. will provide Saudi Arabia with "state-of-the-art warfighting equipment and services" from over a dozen firms, the White House said.

The deal includes air force advancement and space capabilities, air and missile defense, maritime and border security, as well as information and communication systems upgrades, it added.

This deal is larger than one inked in 2017 during U.S. President Donald Trump's first visit to the kingdom, which was worth almost $110 billion.

The agreements include development and modernizing capabilities of Saudi armed forces, judicial cooperation and medical research, according to Saudi state television.

Trump arrived in Riyadh early Tuesday, marking his first overseas trip since he took office in January.

His itinerary also includes visits to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).