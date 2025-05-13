U.S. President Donald Trump touched down in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, kicking off a four-day tour of the wealthy Gulf region with more focus on striking mega economic deals than pressing security issues such as Israel's genocidal war in Gaza and negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.

With a who's who of powerful American business leaders in tow, Trump is visiting Riyadh, site of a Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum, before going to Qatar on Wednesday and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday. He has not scheduled a stop in Israel, a decision that has raised questions about where the close ally stands in Washington's priorities.

"While energy remains a cornerstone of our relationship, the investments and business opportunities in the kingdom have expanded and multiplied many, many times over," Saudi Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih said as he opened the forum.

"As a result... when Saudis and Americans join forces very good things happen, more often than not, great things happen when those joint ventures happen," he said before Trump's arrival.

Trump is hoping to secure trillions of dollars of investments from the Gulf oil producers. Saudi Arabia had pledged $600 billion, but Trump has said he wants $1 trillion from the kingdom, one of Washington's most important allies.

The Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum began with a video showing soaring eagles and falcons and celebrating the long history between the United States and the kingdom.

At the front of a palatial hall sat Larry Fink, the CEO of Blackrock, Stephen Schwartzman, CEO of Blackstone, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan and Falih.

Speaking at a forum panel as Trump touched down in Riyadh, Fink said he had traveled to Saudi Arabia more than 65 times over 20 years. While the kingdom had been a follower when he first started visiting, it was now "taking control" and broadening its economy out of its oil base, he said.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump upon his arrival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2025. (AFP Photo)

After landing, Trump punched the air when he caught sight of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MBS, before shaking hands with the de facto leader as he stepped off Air Force One at King Khalid International Airport.

The two leaders then retreated to a grand hall at the Riyadh airport, where Trump and his aides were served traditional Arabic coffee by waiting attendants wearing ceremonial gun-belts.

The pomp began before Trump even landed. Royal Saudi Air Force F-15s provided an honorary escort for Air Force One as it approached the kingdom's capital.

Trump and the crown prince also were taking part in a lunch at the Royal Court, gathering with guests and aides in an ornate room with blue accents and massive crystal chandeliers.

Long ties based on oil and security

MBS has focused on diversifying the kingdom's economy in a major reform programme dubbed Vision 2030 that includes "Giga-projects" such as NEOM, a futuristic city the size of Belgium.

The kingdom has had to scale back some of its lofty ambitions as rising costs and falling oil prices weigh.

Joining Trump for a lunch with MBS were top U.S. businessmen, including billionaire Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Musk is also leading the Department of Government Efficiency, a controversial second-term effort tasked with slashing waste, fraud and abuse in the U.S. government.

Later, the crown prince will fete Trump with a formal dinner. Trump is also slated to take part Tuesday in the U.S.-Saudi investment conference.

Saudi Arabia and the U.S. have maintained strong ties for decades based on an ironclad arrangement in which the kingdom delivers oil and the superpower provides security.

Saudi Arabia and fellow OPEC+ nations have already helped their cause with Trump early in his second term by stepping up oil production. Trump sees cheap energy as a key component to lowering costs and stemming inflation for Americans. The president has also made the case that lower oil prices will hasten an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

But Saudi Arabia's economy remains heavily dependent on oil, and the kingdom needs a fiscal break-even oil price of $96 to $98 a barrel to balance its budget. It's questionable how long OPEC+, of which Saudi Arabia is the leading member, is willing to keep production elevated. The price of a barrel of Brent crude closed Monday at $64.77.

"One of the challenges for the Gulf states of lower oil prices is it doesn't necessarily imperil economic diversification programs, but it certainly makes them harder," said Jon Alterman, a senior Middle East analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (C-R) meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump (C-L) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Trump has also said he may travel on Thursday to Türkiye for potential talks between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the war. An aide to Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian president would take part only if Putin does. The Russian leader has not said if he will attend, and has questioned Zelenskyy's legitimacy.

Trump's second foreign trip since returning to the presidency in January – his first was to Rome for Pope Francis' funeral – comes at a time of geopolitical tension. Riyadh was the first overseas stop of his first term.

Israel left in the dark

In addition to pressing for a settlement in Ukraine, his administration is pushing for a new aid mechanism for Gaza after 19 months of war and urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree a new cease-fire deal there.

Before Israel launched its genocidal attacks on Gaza, the crown prince was finalizing a landmark diplomatic agreement: a U.S. defense pact in exchange for Riyadh recognizing Israel.

But the scale of Israel's devastating campaign, killing 52,000 people and displacing 1.9 million in Gaza, forced a pause in the talks. Bin Salman accused Israel of genocide.

Israeli officials have put a brave face on Trump's decision to bypass Israel during his trip, but there are growing doubts in Israel about its position in his priorities as frustration mounts in Washington over the failure to end the Gaza war.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (C-R) meets with U.S. President Donald Trump (C-L) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Before the trip, Trump announced that Washington was halting a nearly two-month U.S. airstrike campaign against Yemen's Houthis, saying the Iran-backed rebels have pledged to stop attacking ships along a vital global trade route.

The administration didn't notify Israel of the agreement before Trump publicly announced it. It was the latest example of Trump leaving the Israelis in the dark about his administration's negotiations with common adversaries.

In March, Netanyahu wasn't notified by the administration until after talks began with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas about the war in Gaza. And Netanyahu found out about the ongoing U.S. nuclear talks with Iran only when Trump announced them during an Oval Office visit by the Israeli prime minister last month.

William Wechsler, senior director of the Rafik Hariri Center and Middle East Programs at the Atlantic Council, said Trump's decision to skip Israel on his first Middle East visit is remarkable.

"The main message coming out of this, at least as the itinerary stands today, is that the governments of the Gulf... are in fact stronger friends to President Trump than the current government of Israel at this moment," Wechsler said.

A screen shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcoming U.S. President Donald Trump after landing in Riyadh, during the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2025. (EPA Photo)

Over the weekend, U.S. and Iranian negotiators met in Oman to discuss a potential deal to curb Tehran's nuclear program. Trump has threatened military action against Iran if diplomacy fails.

Iran's Nournews quoted armed forces chief of staff Mohammad Bagheri as saying on Tuesday that Iran's neighbors should retain neutrality and that any aggression against Iran would lead to definitive retaliation.

Trump is expected to offer Saudi Arabia an arms package worth more than $100 billion, sources told Reuters. This could include a range of advanced weapons.

Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, said last week he expected progress imminently on expanding the Abraham Accords, a set of deals brokered by Trump in his first term by which Arab states, including the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco, recognized Israel.

But opposition by Netanyahu to a permanent stop to the war in Gaza or to the creation of a Palestinian state is said to make progress on similar talks with Riyadh unlikely.

U.S. President Donald Trump is welcomed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

Riyadh has made clear that in exchange for normalization, it wants U.S. security guarantees, assistance with the kingdom's nuclear program and progress on a pathway to Palestinian statehood.

Prince Mohammed last week notably hosted Palestinian Vice President Hussein Sheikh in Jeddah on the latter's first foreign visit since assuming office in April.

Hussain Abdul-Hussain, a research fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said the crown prince appeared to be subtly signaling to Trump that the kingdom needs to see progress on Palestinian statehood for the Saudis to begin seriously moving on a normalization deal with the Israelis.

"Knowing how the Saudis telegraph their intentions, that's a preemptive, 'Don't even think of asking us to show any goodwill toward normalization,'" Abdul-Hussain said.