President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that will introduce new tariffs on nearly 70 countries, including a hike on Canadian imports, as the global economy and alliances face another test from the U.S.' trade agenda.

However, in a minor reprieve that opens the door to further negotiations, the White House said the measures will take effect in a week for most countries, not Friday as previously expected.

Trump's order issued Thursday night came after a flurry of tariff-related activity in recent days as the White House announced agreements with various nations and blocs before a deadline set by the president for Aug. 1.

The import levies on 68 countries and the European Union ranged from a 50% duty for Brazil, 39% for Switzerland, 25% for India, 20% for Taiwan and 15% for Türkiye, according to a presidential executive order.

They also included an increase on Canadian imports to 35%, citing a lack of cooperation on illicit drugs. Trump had warned of trade consequences for Canada after Prime Minister Mark Carney announced plans to recognize a Palestinian state at the U.N. General Assembly in September.

Unlike the new levies hitting dozens of other economies, there is no delay and these begin Friday, according to a White House fact sheet.

Trump also said he would extend trade negotiations with Mexico for 90 days.

The new tariffs drew expressions of relief Friday from some countries that negotiated a deal or managed to whittle them down from rates announced in April. Others expressed disappointment or frustration over running out of time after hitting Trump's deadline for striking deals with America's trading partners.

The new rates are due to take effect on Aug. 7, but uncertainty over what Trump might do next remains.

Countries not listed in the Thursday night order would be charged a baseline 10% tariff.

The Trump administration also teased that more trade deals were in the pipeline as it seeks to close trade deficits and boost domestic factories.

The Republican president has tapped emergency powers, pressured foreign leaders, and pressed ahead with trade policies that sparked a market sell-off when they were first announced in April.

U.S. federal appeals court judges on Thursday questioned Trump's use of the emergency powers to justify his tariffs.

Trump invoked the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act to declare an "emergency" over the growing U.S. trade deficit and impose his "reciprocal" tariffs and a separate fentanyl emergency, allowing him to avoid congressional approval.

Trump was ebullient as much of the world awaited what he would do.

"Tariffs are making America GREAT & RICH Again," he said Thursday morning on Truth Social.

Asian shares were headed for the worst week since April on Friday after the tariffs were announced.

European stocks hit a three-week low on Friday as investors focused on the impact of the new tariffs. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell around 1% in early trading, down for the third straight session and on track to end the week in the red.

Switzerland, Taiwan, South Africa

EU exports to the United States are set to face tariffs of 15% on most products after both sides struck a deal to avoid a higher 30% level.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said some agricultural products would be exempt under the agreement struck Sunday, though she did not specify which.

But France's President Emmanuel Macron pledged to be "firm" in follow-up talks. "It's not the end of it," Macron told ministers during a cabinet meeting.

The tariff on Swiss goods marked an increase from the 31% rate U.S. had been threatening to implement. Switzerland said it would push for a "negotiated solution" with the U.S. to try to avoid harm to its key pharmaceutical industry.

Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te said the new 20% tariff rate for the island was "temporary" and that he expected to reach a lower figure.

South Africa's Trade Minister Parks Tau said he was seeking "real, practical interventions" to defend jobs and the economy against the 30% U.S. tariff it faces.

Trump's order said some trading partners, "despite having engaged in negotiations, have offered terms that, in my judgment, do not sufficiently address imbalances in our trading relationship or have failed to align sufficiently with the United States on economic and national-security matters."

Other details are still to come, including on the "rules of origin" that will determine what products might face even higher tariffs.

Canada, Mexico, India

Trump issued a separate order that raises the rate on Canadian goods subject to fentanyl-related tariffs from 25% previously, saying Canada had "failed to cooperate" in curbing illicit narcotics flows into the U.S.

That contrasted sharply with Trump's decision to grant Mexico a 90-day reprieve from higher tariffs of 30% on many goods to allow time to negotiate a broader trade pact.

Canada's Carney said he was disappointed by Trump's decision, and vowed to take action to protect Canadian jobs and diversify exports.

"While we will continue to negotiate with the United States on our trading relationship, the Canadian government is laser focused on what we can control: building Canada strong," he said in a post on social media platform X.

Carney has already indicated that his country can no longer rely on the U.S. as an ally, and Trump declined to talk to him on Thursday.

The extension for Mexico avoids a 30% tariff on most Mexican non-automotive and non-metal goods compliant with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on trade and came after a Thursday call between Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

"We avoided the tariff increase announced for tomorrow," Sheinbaum wrote on X, saying the Trump call was "very good."

About 85% of U.S. imports from Mexico comply with the rules of origin outlined in the USMCA, shielding them from 25% tariffs related to fentanyl, according to Mexico's Economy Ministry.

Trump said the U.S. would continue to levy a 50% tariff on Mexican steel, aluminum and copper and a 25% tariff on Mexican autos and on non-USMCA-compliant goods subject to tariffs related to the U.S. fentanyl crisis.

"Additionally, Mexico has agreed to immediately terminate its Non Tariff Trade Barriers, of which there were many," Trump said in a Truth Social post, without providing details.

Indian goods seemed headed for a 25% tariff after talks bogged down over access to India's agriculture sector, drawing a higher-rate threat from Trump that included an unspecified penalty for India's purchases of Russian oil.

"I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care," Trump said on social media on Wednesday.

New Delhi vowed to protect the country's farm sector, and the threat of higher rates from Trump triggered outrage from the opposition party and a slump in the rupee.

With the new rate, India may no longer benefit as much from efforts to pivot manufacturing out of China.

Brazil, China, South Korea

Trump hit Brazil's exports on Wednesday with a 50% tariff as he escalated his fight with the country over its prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro, but softened the blow by excluding sectors such as aircraft, energy and orange juice from heavier levies.

Meanwhile, China is facing an Aug. 12 deadline to reach a durable tariff agreement with Trump's administration after Beijing and Washington reached preliminary deals in May and June to end tit-for-tat tariffs and a cut-off of rare earth minerals.

A U.S. official told reporters that they are making progress toward a deal.

China, which faces a 30% tariff and is charging a 10% retaliatory rate on the U.S., on Friday warned that U.S. protectionism "harms the interests of all parties."

"The Chinese side's opposition to tariffs has been consistent and clear," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, adding: "There is no winner in a tariff war or trade war."

Just days before the tariff deadline, U.S. and South Korea reached a deal to avert a 25% duty on South Korean goods, bringing the level down to 15% instead.

In making the announcement Wednesday, Trump said the country also committed to $350 billion in investments and to purchase $100 billion worth of liquefied natural gas (LNG) or other energy resources.

The 15% rate matches levels determined from U.S. accords with Japan and the European Union. Tariffs on automobiles will also stay at 15%, Seoul said.