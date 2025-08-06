President Donald Trump issued an executive order Wednesday to place an additional 25% tariff on India, saying the country directly or indirectly imported Russian oil, bringing the combined duties imposed by the United States on its ally to 50%.

The additional tariffs mean India will face the highest levy along with Brazil, putting it at a significant disadvantage against regional competitors such as Vietnam and Bangladesh.

The duties would go into effect 21 days after the signing of the order, meaning that both India and Russia might have time to negotiate with the Trump administration on the import taxes.

The move threatens to further complicate U.S.-Indian relations and comes shortly after an Indian government source said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit China for the first time in over seven years later this month.

The total rate will be a "big negative for Indian exports," said A Prasanna, head of research at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

"Many Indian exports will face a handicap versus countries that are in the 15%-30% bucket," Prasanna said.

First signaled by Trump on Monday, the order follows meetings by Trump's top diplomatic envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow aimed at pushing Russia to agree to peace in Ukraine.

Trump has threatened higher tariffs on Russia and secondary sanctions on its allies if Russian President Vladimir Putin does not move to end the war in Ukraine.

As the pressure mounts, India may agree to significantly reduce Russian purchases in a phased manner and diversify to other sources, said Teresa John, an economist at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities, a Mumbai-based brokerage.

The decision could reshape India's economic ambitions. Many American companies have seen India as an alternative to Chinese manufacturing that Trump had hoped to diminish through the use of tariffs.

Even though China also buys oil from Russia, Beijing was not subject to the additional tariffs in the order signed by the Republican president.

The U.S. and China are currently in negotiations on trade, with Washington imposing a 30% tariff on Chinese goods and facing a 10% retaliatory tax from Beijing on American products.