U.S. President Donald Trump called Thursday for former Apple CEO Tim Cook to replace Jensen Huang at Nvidia, after Huang quit over revelations of two affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

The 63-year-old had led the AI giant since its founding in 1993. He stepped down as chief executive and board member, effective immediately, with chief financial officer Colette Kress named interim CEO.

"Now that Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place – TIM COOK of Apple," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

"A Legend replaces a Legend!"

Trump has no formal say in who should run chip giant Nvidia, which is at the center of the AI revolution, but his extraordinary intervention underscores his close ties to both Huang and Cook.

During his second presidency, Trump has treated Nvidia co-founder Huang as a close adviser, even bringing him on board Air Force One for a state visit to China in May.

After allegations emerged about Huang's ties to Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, Trump this week defended the Nvidia boss and said he had no idea Alice Huang was allegedly spying for Beijing.

Trump added that Jensen Huang, who is not related to Alice Huang, was "suffering greatly" and described the Taiwanese-born tech boss as "an amazing guy."

But Trump still faces questions over what he knew about the allegations – and when he knew.

The New York Times reported earlier this week that Trump was informed about the allegations by Secretary of State Marco Rubio aboard Air Force One in May – shortly before picking up Huang in Alaska for the flight to Beijing.

Cook – who stepped down as Apple CEO in September after 15 years at the helm but remains executive chair of its board of directors – is another of the tech titans who have swarmed around the White House since Trump's return.

In August 2025, the 66-year-old appeared in the Oval Office with Trump to announce that Apple would increase its investments in the United States to $600 billion, as the president threatened huge tariffs on tech products made abroad.

He also brought one of the flashy presents that Trump loves – a custom-engraved glass piece made by iPhone glassmaker Corning, set in a 24-karat gold base.

The gift helped smooth relations between Cook and Trump, who had repeatedly criticized Apple in the past for not manufacturing its iPhones in the United States.

Cook also accompanied Trump to China in May, and both he and Huang attended the lavish state banquet that the U.S. president held at the White House for Xi in September.

Who could replace Huang?

Nvidia's board, meanwhile, began searching for a new leader on Thursday.

It said it would consider both internal and external candidates. With no known succession plan at Nvidia, one of the most important players in AI, the field is wide open.

Here are some of the names most frequently suggested as Huang's permanent successor.

Internal hire

With more than 40,000 employees, Nvidia could opt for an in-house pick, including one of Huang's dozens of direct reports.

Kress, who has served as finance chief since 2013, now holds the top job on an interim basis and was widely seen as the front-runner even before Thursday's announcement.

"She has built enormous credibility inside and outside the company," analyst Dan Ives of Yorkville Ives wrote in a note to clients.

Another longtime Nvidia executive is Ian Buck, who oversees the company's data center business. He was a key mind behind the software that keeps Nvidia-designed chips in demand.

Business magazine Inc. also lists Nvidia's vice president of applied deep learning research, Bryan Catanzaro, as a possible pick.

Family ties

Huang's two children both work at the company.

His daughter Madison Huang is senior director of product marketing at Nvidia and has been among the names suggested by analysts. She previously spent several years in marketing at French luxury conglomerate LVMH.

Her husband Nico Caprez, a former professional ski racer whom she helped recruit to Nvidia, also works at the company. Some employees see the couple as possible future leaders of the firm, the tech news site The Information has reported.

Jensen's son Spencer Huang is director of product management in Nvidia's robotics division.

Tech CEO swap

The board could also look outside the company.

Lisa Su, the longtime CEO of rival AMD, has been floated as a possible candidate. She is also a relative of Huang's.

Rene Haas, CEO of U.K. chip design firm Arm, is another candidate being suggested by the tech press.