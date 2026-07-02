Türkiye's state export agency, Türk Eximbank, announced on Thursday that is secured a total of $830 million in syndicated loans from 32 international banks in euro and U.S. dollar currencies with one-, two- and three-year maturity tranches.

According to a statement from Türk Eximbank, the bank has successfully completed a new syndicated loan transaction, once again demonstrating its strong credit reputation and investor confidence in international markets.

While $830 million in funding was provided within the scope of the transaction, the syndication loan was concluded with a renewal rate of 129%. A total of 32 international banks participated in the transaction, including nıne first-time participants.

Completed during a period when geopolitical risks and fluctuations in financing costs continue in international financial markets, the transaction is considered an important indicator of the confidence international financial institutions have in Türk Eximbank and Türkiye's export-oriented growth perspective.

The mentioned funding will be used to meet the financing needs of exporter companies operating in the real sector that contribute to production, investment and employment.

Total external funding at $5.1 billion in 2026

Since the beginning of the year, Türk Eximbank has raised its total external funding to $5.1 billion by maintaining its effective funding strategy in international credit and capital markets.

As the bank continues to provide exporters with more competitive resources through its long-term and diversified financing structure, it also remains one of the most important financial institutions contributing to the country's export goals.

Additionally, the one-year tranche of the syndication loan was structured in a sustainability-linked manner.

Supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) exporting environmentally friendly products and women entrepreneurs as exporters, Türk Eximbank aims to make export financing not only an instrument for economic growth but also a key tool for green transformation, inclusive development and sustainable production.

In a statement, Türk Eximbank CEO Ali Güney stated that the result achieved during a period of ongoing global market uncertainties clearly demonstrates the confidence international financial institutions have in Türk Eximbank.

Güney pointed out that the most valuable factor in international financial markets is to be among the institutions in which investors have trust.

"This transaction, which we completed with a 129% renewal rate and the participation of nine new international banks, is a concrete indication of the strong balance sheet of Türk Eximbank, its effective risk management, and confidence in Türkiye's production power," he said.

"This trust turns into a strategic financing capacity that supports the international competitiveness of our exporters," he added.

Güney recalled that since the beginning of 2026, the total funding they have secured from international credit and capital markets has reached $5.1 billion.

"This resource represents a long-term development investment that supports our exporting companies’ entry into new markets, the financing of high-value-added production, and the sustainable growth of the Turkish economy," he noted.

"This transaction, which stands out with its sustainability-linked structure, is also an important part of our financing approach that prioritizes green transformation, SMEs and inclusive exports," he maintained.

"As Türk Eximbank, we will continue to inject the resources we secure from international markets into our economy in ways that will increase our exporters’ competitiveness," he concluded.