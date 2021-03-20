Turkey dismissed the head of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey’s (CBRT) Naci Ağbal and replaced him with professor Şahap Kavcıoğlu, according to a presidential decree published Saturday in the official gazette.

The move came two days after the CBRT hiked its benchmark policy rate by 200 basis points to 19%, twice the market forecast in what it called a “front-loaded” move to head off rising inflation and support the Turkish lira.

Former Finance Minister Ağbal was appointed as governor in November. With his hawkish rhetoric against inflation, the CBRT tightened policy by 875 basis points since his appointment. The decree provided no reason for Ağbal's dismissal.

The new governor of the central bank, Kavcıoğlu, will assume the office effective immediately.

A former lawmaker from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) for the northeastern province of Bayburt, Kavcıoğlu is an economist who served at high-level positions in several banks, including state lenders Halkbank and Vakıfbank.