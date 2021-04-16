Turkey opened two dumping investigations for "glass-only pots, pans and teapot lids" procured from China, Indonesia and Hong Kong, and "certain pipe fittings made of iron or steel" imported from China.

The investigations are in line with the communique on the prevention of unfair competition in imports prepared by the Ministry of Trade and published in the Official Gazette before entering into force.

The investigation into "glass-only pots, pans and teapot lids" originating from China, Indonesia and Hong Kong was launched upon the request of domestic manufacturer Uğurlu Auto Glass Industry Trade Inc. and was supported by Ufuk Metal, Arma Metal and Taç Kitchen Equipments.

Following the examination, a final investigation to review the issue was launched into the said products originating in the three countries after it was found that there was sufficient information, documents and evidence.

In addition, a request was also made for a final investigation to review the definitive enforced prevention of dumping of certain Chinese-origin "pipe fittings made of iron or steel," by domestic producers Sardoğan Industry and Trade-Mehmet Sardoğan and RSA Plumbing Materials Inc. and was supported by the domestic manufacturers Boğaziçi Welded Pipe Fittings, Kare Industrial Products, Yazıcı Construction Industry Materials, Hak-Pi Ship Sub-Industry, Uğur Teknik Industrial Building Materials Manufacturing Inc., Tombaksan Heat and Kardeşler Lathe-Hüseyin Gülel.

The examination led to a decision to launch a final investigation into materials of Chinese origin based on sufficient information, documents and evidence.