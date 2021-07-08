The protocol of the ninth session of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Economics has been ratified by Ankara, the Official Gazette published Thursday.

The ratification of the protocol that was signed by Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay and Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov in the capital Ankara on Feb. 19, reported the Official Gazette.

According to the protocol, Turkey and Azerbaijan have agreed to expand cooperation in many fields, including education, food safety, transportation and communication.

As part of the protocol, Turkey will support Azerbaijan in restoring and developing the regions liberated from Armenian occupation.

In addition to the protocol, the countries have signed four memorandums of understanding.

The agreements aim to improve cooperation in the fields of vocational training, transportation, information technology, accreditation and Muslim-halal food products.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In a conflict that erupted last September and ended in a Nov. 10 deal, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from Armenia's nearly three-decade occupation.

The cease-fire is seen as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia, whose armed forces withdrew in line with the agreement.

A joint Turkish-Russian center was established to monitor the truce. Russian peacekeeping troops have also been deployed in the region.