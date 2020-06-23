Turkey is anticipated to come out of the coronavirus-driven economic crisis with a V-shaped recovery and will converge its potential growth, the country's treasury and finance minister said on Tuesday.

Addressing the general assembly of the Banks Association of Turkey (TBB) in Istanbul, Berat Albayrak said the government clearly observes the recovery in economic activity.

"Turkey's exports increased 24.6% in the first 21 days of June compared with the same period of last year," according to data from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM), he said.

A V-shaped recovery is characterized by a quick and sustained recovery in measures of economic performance after a sharp economic decline.

Albayrak added that the employment package that the government is working on will continue to strongly reset the economic recovery process in the coming period.

He also proposed for banks to revisit their old practices and refresh themselves to adapt to the changes in the post-virus era. "We expect you (banks) to perform work more compatible with the development goals of our country," Albayrak stressed.

He also called on banks to speed up the restructuring of loans and said the government would support the formation of an asset management company to take on loans of problematic companies from all banks. Albayrak said the government was aware of plans by banks to set up the asset management company, adding that it should be an effective model.