Turkey will be implementing policies that will maximize credibility for both domestic and foreign investors, the country’s treasury and finance minister said Tuesday.

“No question mark will be left on anyone’s mind,” Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan told the virtual International Investment Forum.

The five-day virtual forum that started Monday is being organized by the International Investors Association (YASED).

Elvan said Turkey offers significant opportunities for investors looking for a new and safe haven, and the country has launched mobilization in the fields of economy and justice to become an attraction center for investments.

He said the country would resolutely implement reforms that will make the future predictable for investors.

Turkey has well-developed production, as well as research and development (R&D) infrastructure, and Turkish industries are able to manufacture almost every product, Elvan noted.

“In the manufacturing industry, we have a supplier infrastructure that works flawlessly and can quickly adapt to changing conditions,” he underlined.

Turkey's dynamic startup atmosphere gains momentum every day, especially in the fintech, biotechnology and game industries, he stressed.

The diversity of logistic facilities, incentives and especially its dynamic and qualified workforce raise profits and productivity of all entrepreneurs who invest in Turkey, he added.

He also said the economic administration is focused on macroeconomic, financial and price sustainability.

“We will solve every problem in a transparent, accountable, rational and predictable manner under the market economy rules,” he highlighted, adding: “We are very determined to fight inflation, and the central bank has all kinds of instrument independence.”

Touching on the pandemic conditions, he said global supply chains have been changing with several multinational companies seeing the disadvantages of depending on a single supplier.

“In the coming period, new production locations will probably appear, and Turkey offers significant opportunities for investors looking for a new and safe haven,” he stressed.