Turkey expects its national online shopping platform managed by the state-run postal service PTT to become one of the top e-commerce power players in the region in a short time, the country’s transport and infrastructure minister said.

Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu told Sabah daily on Monday that the government has stepped up efforts to capitalize on the emerging trend of online shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic and to increase Turkey’s share in the global e-commerce ecosystem through its online marketplace ePttAVM.com.

Highlighting the exponential growth of online shopping globally, the minister said: “In its initial state during the '90s, e-commerce usually took place between individuals but right now online shopping involves consumers, suppliers, sellers, banks and distribution companies.”

Karaismailoğlu said the national website ePttAVM.com has already managed to get a foothold in the e-commerce market in Turkey and proved its logistical capabilities during the pandemic.

The PTT supplied and distributed face masks and disinfectants to citizens during the pandemic who applied through the national e-commerce site ePttAVM.com. Every citizen who applied on the website received a pack of five masks every week, and the packages were delivered to the citizen’s address free of charge by PTT Cargo.

Karaismailoğlu added that the ePttAVM.com also distributed medical supplies such as disinfectants, protective coveralls, gloves and disinfectant devices to public institutions within the scope of its recently developed Corporate Supply Project.

The transport minister said the government now aims to use the national e-commerce platform to increase the export of Turkish goods by offering advantageous distribution services to local businesses.

He noted that the customs clearance and other exporting procedures of products sold on ePttAVM.com will be completed by the PTT to help Turkish businesses to expand their reach abroad.

“We expect ePttAVM.com will become one of the top five e-commerce platforms in our region shortly. With our logistics infrastructure, human resources and technological capacity, we believe we can lead a sustainable e-commerce and e-export model for Turkey," he said.