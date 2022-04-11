Turkey’s current account balance registered a $5.15 billion deficit in February, widening $2.71 billion year-over-year, according to official data released on Monday.
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) said the country's 12-month rolling deficit stood at $21.84 billion in February.
The goods trade deficit rose by $3.9 billion annually to reach $6 billion.
Services items showed a net surplus of $1.61 billion, increasing $874 million year-over-year.
The gold- and energy-excluded current account posted a $2.17 billion surplus in February, up from a surplus of $624 million the same month of last year.
