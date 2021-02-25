Turkey's economic confidence index stood at 95.8 in February, down 0.5% from 96.2 the month before, the country's statistical authority said Thursday.

The monthly fall was driven by deteriorations in the real sector (manufacturing industry), service and construction confidence indices, TurkStat said.

Service sector confidence posted the largest decline in the same period, down 1.4%, while construction and real sector confidence slipped by 1.3% and 0.3%, respectively.

On the other hand, this February Turkey's consumer confidence climbed 1.5% while the real sector posted a 0.4% rise compared to the previous month.