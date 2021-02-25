Turkey's economic confidence index stood at 95.8 in February, down 0.5% from 96.2 the month before, the country's statistical authority said Thursday.
The monthly fall was driven by deteriorations in the real sector (manufacturing industry), service and construction confidence indices, TurkStat said.
Service sector confidence posted the largest decline in the same period, down 1.4%, while construction and real sector confidence slipped by 1.3% and 0.3%, respectively.
On the other hand, this February Turkey's consumer confidence climbed 1.5% while the real sector posted a 0.4% rise compared to the previous month.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.